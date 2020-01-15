Left Menu
Why Mamata wants to give citizenship to Bangladeshi terrorists, asks BJP leader GVL

Taking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her stand on the citizenshipl law, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday asked why she wants to give citizenship to the terrorists of Bangladesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:27 IST
BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Taking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her stand on the citizenshipl law, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday asked why she wants to give citizenship to the terrorists of Bangladesh. Referring to Banerjee's statement that students from across the country are opposing citizenship law, Rao told ANI: "The latest comment of Mamata Banerjee is laughable. It only exposes the complete frustration of a leader like Banerjee. The CAA is with regard to non-Muslim minority in Islamic countries. These countries are funding the parties like Congress and TMC."

"The money looted from Sharda scam was also seized from Bangladeshi terrorists," he added. On Tuesday, talking about CAA protests, Banerjee said: "If there could be more than 43 universities in my state, then there are thousands of universities across the country. It is not one college or one university fighting this battle, but all are. All the students are protesting. From Bihar to Lucknow to Karnataka, everywhere students are protesting."

She added: "For publicity, a few are setting buses ablaze ... That can't be called a movement. These days, I am noticing a couple of people who are coming with black flags, hurling abuses, resorting to vandalism ... This is nothing but cheap publicity. Those who encourage this are equally wrong." Talking about the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Banerjee said: "Show me one party nationally that has taken up this fight from the day one. We have always protested this. The BJP is doing identity politics. There are others who are resorting to 'bandh' politics."

"Don't think that we are weak. We have a strong will power. Where there is a will, all battles can be won. If you think you will scare me to have an understanding with the BJP or try to silence me, then you are wrong," Banerjee had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

