How will poor people who lost documents in floods prove their citizenship, asks Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asked how will the poor people who have lost their homes in floods produce documents for proving their citizenship. "It is not just a question of Muslims. How will poor people who have lost their homes in floods produce documents for proving their citizenship? When the media talks about Kishanganj, then it is seen through the angle of a particular prism. I went yesterday to Gaya but no one asked questions about that," Tejashwi told reporters here.

"I have three points to put forth. Till now, citizenship could be proven with a passport. Secondly, if Aadhaar is not a proof, why did the government direct it to be linked to bank accounts? Thirdly, if the voter ID card is not a criterion for proving citizenship then how is Modi Ji the Prime Minister of the country?" he contended. RJD, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, will hold a 'yatra' against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kishanganj tomorrow.

Earlier on December 21, 2019, Yadav participated in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) rally in Patna against the CAA and led a crowd of protesters gathered to raise their voice against the new law. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

