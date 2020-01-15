Left Menu
Development News Edition

How will poor people who lost documents in floods prove their citizenship, asks Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asked how will the poor people who have lost their homes in floods produce documents for proving their citizenship.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:31 IST
How will poor people who lost documents in floods prove their citizenship, asks Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to reporters in Patna on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asked how will the poor people who have lost their homes in floods produce documents for proving their citizenship. "It is not just a question of Muslims. How will poor people who have lost their homes in floods produce documents for proving their citizenship? When the media talks about Kishanganj, then it is seen through the angle of a particular prism. I went yesterday to Gaya but no one asked questions about that," Tejashwi told reporters here.

"I have three points to put forth. Till now, citizenship could be proven with a passport. Secondly, if Aadhaar is not a proof, why did the government direct it to be linked to bank accounts? Thirdly, if the voter ID card is not a criterion for proving citizenship then how is Modi Ji the Prime Minister of the country?" he contended. RJD, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, will hold a 'yatra' against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kishanganj tomorrow.

Earlier on December 21, 2019, Yadav participated in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) rally in Patna against the CAA and led a crowd of protesters gathered to raise their voice against the new law. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Bank unions call two-day strike from January 31

Bank unions on Wednesday called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks Association IBA. The United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU, which represent...

GFP leader quits Goa govt body to protest against CAA

Goa Forward Party GFP leader Ashma Sayed said on Wednesday that she had resigned as vice- chairman of the State Minorities Finance and Development Corporation to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The GFP was part of the BJ...

UPDATE 1-Putin proposes power shift to parliament and PM, in possible hint on own future

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed giving parliament the power to choose Russias prime minister and other key positions, a major change to the Russian constitution that may offer a hint about his own future. Putins comments are ...

Meghan could face estranged father in court over leaked letter: media

Prince Harrys wife Meghan could face her father in court over the publication of a letter she wrote to him, British media said Wednesday, as she made a public appearance in Canada. Meghan launched legal action against the Mail on Sundays pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020