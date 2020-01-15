PM Modi reiterates India's commitment to developing strong relations with Iran

Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is visiting India for the Raisina Dialogue 2020, called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

Welcoming Dr. Zarif to India, the Prime Minister recalled his warm and cordial discussions with President Rouhani in September 2019 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He reiterated India's continued commitment to developing her strong and friendly relations with Iran. He thanked Iranian leadership for the progress in the Chabahar project, including through designating it as Special Economic Zone.

The Foreign Minister shared his perspectives on the recent developments in the region. The Prime Minister mentioned India's strong interest in peace, security, and stability in the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

