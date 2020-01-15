Parliament Square celebration to mark Brexit on Jan 31

Nigel Farage, a prominent Brexiteer and leader of the Brexit Party, on Wednesday announced that his 'Leave Means Leave' campaign group will host a celebration at Parliament Square in London to mark Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) on January 31. Farage said the group is planning a 100,000 pounds party on Brexit Day and called on the British public to sign up to be a part of the celebrations.

"Leave Means Leave has been given the approval to hold an event in Parliament Square on 31st January," he said in a Twitter statement. "Great news! It is a big moment in the history of this nation to celebrate. Register now," he said.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing row over the Big Ben ringing at the moment Britain formally leaves the 28-member economic bloc at the end of this month. Given that the famous London landmark is currently under refurbishment, the government says the cost of such a temporary ringing of the iconic bell housed in the Elizabeth Tower would be as much as 500,000 pounds. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson light-heartedly asked the British public to help fund the costs if there was widespread interest in the move, calling for them to "bung a bob for a Big Ben bong".

His official Downing Street spokesperson said that while Brexit Day would be properly marked, there was no specific government fund dedicated to it. Staunch Brexiteers, led by Farage, have questioned the government's muted preparations for what they say is a historic moment for the country.

"It's almost as if the government is embarrassed by Brexit. They don't want to celebrate the moment," said Farage. "Boris got elected on a massive majority on the basis of 'Get Brexit Done' and he can't even bring himself as Prime Minister to say they are going to fund this to show the world we are organized and we are ready. I frankly think that, around the world, at that moment at 11 pm, if Big Ben doesn't strike, our country looks like a joke," he said.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on January 31 after missing previous deadlines since the June 2016 referendum in favor of Brexit. Johnson's so-called EU divorce bill cleared its House of Commons hurdle earlier this month and is going through the remaining stages to become law. Besides a celebration at Parliament Square, which the Mayor of London led the Greater London Authority (GLA) confirmed had been given "provisional authorization", some local events are also likely to take place across the UK to mark Brexit Day.

