Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament Square celebration to mark Brexit on Jan 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 19:56 IST
Parliament Square celebration to mark Brexit on Jan 31
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Nigel Farage, a prominent Brexiteer and leader of the Brexit Party, on Wednesday announced that his 'Leave Means Leave' campaign group will host a celebration at Parliament Square in London to mark Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) on January 31. Farage said the group is planning a 100,000 pounds party on Brexit Day and called on the British public to sign up to be a part of the celebrations.

"Leave Means Leave has been given the approval to hold an event in Parliament Square on 31st January," he said in a Twitter statement. "Great news! It is a big moment in the history of this nation to celebrate. Register now," he said.

The announcement comes amid an ongoing row over the Big Ben ringing at the moment Britain formally leaves the 28-member economic bloc at the end of this month. Given that the famous London landmark is currently under refurbishment, the government says the cost of such a temporary ringing of the iconic bell housed in the Elizabeth Tower would be as much as 500,000 pounds. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson light-heartedly asked the British public to help fund the costs if there was widespread interest in the move, calling for them to "bung a bob for a Big Ben bong".

His official Downing Street spokesperson said that while Brexit Day would be properly marked, there was no specific government fund dedicated to it. Staunch Brexiteers, led by Farage, have questioned the government's muted preparations for what they say is a historic moment for the country.

"It's almost as if the government is embarrassed by Brexit. They don't want to celebrate the moment," said Farage. "Boris got elected on a massive majority on the basis of 'Get Brexit Done' and he can't even bring himself as Prime Minister to say they are going to fund this to show the world we are organized and we are ready. I frankly think that, around the world, at that moment at 11 pm, if Big Ben doesn't strike, our country looks like a joke," he said.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on January 31 after missing previous deadlines since the June 2016 referendum in favor of Brexit. Johnson's so-called EU divorce bill cleared its House of Commons hurdle earlier this month and is going through the remaining stages to become law. Besides a celebration at Parliament Square, which the Mayor of London led the Greater London Authority (GLA) confirmed had been given "provisional authorization", some local events are also likely to take place across the UK to mark Brexit Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations moved to January next year, says Cameroon

The Africa Cup of Nations will revert back to its traditional slot in January and February next year, the football federation of host country Cameroon FECACOOT said on Wednesday. The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Cameroon fro...

Delhi polls: Dropped AAP MLAs deliberate on future course of action

Some AAP MLAs remained committed to the party, some were disappointed while some were still deliberating on their future course of action after they were dropped from the partys list of candidates for the next months Delhi Assembly polls. T...

Venezuela's Guaido to hold parliament session outside of congress after deputies attacked

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will not hold a scheduled parliamentary session in the national congress on Wednesday after armed civilians attacked a convoy carrying several of his allies to the parliament building.Instead, Guaido...

'AT Fair price shop owner, 3 others booked in Punjab's Pathankot

A fair price shop owner and three others were booked on Wednesday in Punjabs Pathankot allegedly usurping wheat meant for BPL families, an official said. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against Purshotam Lal, Khiala villag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020