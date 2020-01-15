Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Russian government resigns after Putin sets out constitutional shake-up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:35 IST
UPDATE 3-Russian government resigns after Putin sets out constitutional shake-up
File photo Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Russia's government unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes that could allow him to extend his rule. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said he was stepping down to give Putin room to carry out the changes, which, if implemented, would shift power to parliament and the prime minister - and might thus allow Putin, 67, to rule on in another capacity after his current term ends in 2024.

Medvedev, a long-time Putin ally and former president, announced his resignation on state TV sitting next to Putin, who thanked him for his work. Putin said Medvedev would take on a new job as deputy head of Russia's Security Council, which Putin chairs.

Attention now turns to who becomes the next prime minister. The array of possible candidates includes Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who is credited with breathing new life into the capital. Wednesday's changes will be seen by many as the start of Putin's preparations for his own political future when he leaves the presidency in 2024.

Whoever he picks as prime minister will inevitably be viewed as a possible presidential successor - echoing the way that Putin stepped down from the presidency in 2008 to become prime minister under Medvedev, who then stepped aside four years later to allow Putin to resume the presidency. In power in one of the two roles since 1999, Putin is due to step down in 2024, when his fourth presidential term ends.

He has not yet said what he plans to do when his term expires but, under the current constitution, which sets a maximum of two successive terms, Putin is barred from immediately running again. 'SERIOUS CHANGES'

Putin told Russia's political elite in his annual state-of-the-nation speech that he favoured changing the constitution to hand the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, the power to choose the prime minister and other key positions. "These are very serious changes to the political system," Putin said.

"It would increase the role and significance of the country's parliament ... of parliamentary parties, and the independence and responsibility of the prime minister." Critics have long accused him of plotting to stay on in some capacity to wield power over the world's largest nation after he steps down. He remains popular with many Russians who see him as a welcome source of stability even as others complain that he has been in power for too long.

Medvedev's resignation took Russian markets taken by surprise. The rouble and stocks suffered sharp losses before rebounding to make gains amid the uncertainty. "In a nutshell, we take this announcement as an attempt by Putin to shake up Russia's polity and refocus the administration on implementing the president's well-telegraphed but slowly progressing public spending program," Citi said in a note.

The rouble dropped to 61.81 to the dollar after the news reports about the government but soon regained ground and firmed to 61.41, up 0.1% on the day by 1452 GMT. Against the euro, the rouble briefly dropped to 68.86 but soon pared losses to trade at 68.49.

The dollar-denominated RTS share index fell 1% on the day minutes after the resignation reports, but rebounded to stand 0.4% higher. The rouble-based MOEX Russian share index was also up 0.4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Africa Cup of Nations moved to January next year, says Cameroon

The Africa Cup of Nations will revert back to its traditional slot in January and February next year, the football federation of host country Cameroon FECACOOT said on Wednesday. The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be played in Cameroon fro...

Delhi polls: Dropped AAP MLAs deliberate on future course of action

Some AAP MLAs remained committed to the party, some were disappointed while some were still deliberating on their future course of action after they were dropped from the partys list of candidates for the next months Delhi Assembly polls. T...

Venezuela's Guaido to hold parliament session outside of congress after deputies attacked

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will not hold a scheduled parliamentary session in the national congress on Wednesday after armed civilians attacked a convoy carrying several of his allies to the parliament building.Instead, Guaido...

'AT Fair price shop owner, 3 others booked in Punjab's Pathankot

A fair price shop owner and three others were booked on Wednesday in Punjabs Pathankot allegedly usurping wheat meant for BPL families, an official said. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against Purshotam Lal, Khiala villag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020