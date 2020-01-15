Adam Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 15 (AFP) House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff will lead the prosecution of President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday. Schiff, a Democratic lawmaker from California, would be the House "lead manager" at Trump's Senate trial expected to begin on Tuesday, Pelosi said.

Schiff led the House investigation that resulted in Trump's December 18 impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Six other House lawmakers were named as managers: Jerry Nadler of New York, Zoe Lofgren of California, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Jason Crow of Colorado, Val Demings of Florida and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

Pelosi said a resolution would be voted on later Wednesday in the House formally naming the managers and transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate. "The president of the United States is not above the law," Pelosi said. "He will be held accountable." (AFP) RUP

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.