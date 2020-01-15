Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Armed civilians attack opposition convoy outside Venezuelan congress

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Armed civilians attack opposition convoy outside Venezuelan congress
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

A group of armed civilians attacked a convoy of vehicles carrying Venezuelan opposition politicians to congress on Wednesday, backing recent efforts under President Nicolas Maduro to bar opposition leader Juan Guaido from presiding over parliament. A crowd of men hit the cars with traffic cones and crowbars, breaking one car's back window, according to a video recorded by an opposition member from inside the vehicle. The convoy then sped away, tailed by several individuals on motorbikes.

Guaido's spokesman said four opposition politicians were in the vehicles, including Carlos Berrizbeitia, Guaido's second congressional vice president. No one was injured. On Jan. 5, troops blocked Guaido from entering congress and the Socialist Party declared allied legislator Luis Parra as head of parliament, allowing Maduro to seize control of the one Venezuelan institution outside his grip.

Opposition legislators in a separate plenary that day re-elected Guaido to a second term as head of the National Assembly and he later returned to the legislative palace to hold a session. Guaido has branded Parra, who defected from the opposition after becoming embroiled in a corruption scandal in December, "a traitor." Guaido will instead hold Wednesday's scheduled parliamentary session in the Caracas suburb of El Hatillo, the National Assembly said on its Twitter account.

"We are not going to risk the lives of our lawmakers," Carlos Prosperi, one of the deputies in the vehicles, told reporters after the attack. "With our heads raised high, we are going to keep on recovering spaces." The U.S. Treasury on Monday imposed sanctions on Parra and six of his allies and said they "at the bidding of Maduro, attempted to block the democratic process in Venezuela." Parra condemned the sanctions as an attempt by a foreign nation to meddle in the assembly's affairs.

Last January, Washington recognized Guaido as the OPEC nation's legitimate interim president and began ratcheting up sanctions and diplomatic pressure in an effort to oust Maduro. Guaido calls Maduro a usurper for securing re-election in a 2018 election widely considered fraudulent. A year later, however, Maduro remains in power, backed by the military as well as Russia, China, and Cuba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Maha police to organise international marathon in Mumbai

In a first in the country, Maharashtra Police would be organising an international marathon in Mumbai on February 9. Around 15,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon, officials said. A state police force is organising an int...

NSA discovers serious bug in Microsoft Windows 10

In a rare instance, the National Security Agency NSA discovered and reported a major bug in Microsoft Windows 10 that could have left millions of computers vulnerable to attack.According to Wired, the bug was in Microsofts CryptoAPI service...

We cannot forget what is going on Kashmir, says Aishe Ghosh outside Jamia

JNU Students Union JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Wednesday said that whatever is going on in Kashmir cannot be forgotten. Hum is ladai mein Kashmir ka pichha aur unki baat nahi bhul sakte. Unke sath jo ho raha hai, kahin na kahin wahin se ...

Festivity marks Pongal celebrations in TN, Puducherry

The harvest festival of Pongal was celebrated with traditional fervour across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Wednesday with the celebrations also marking the onset of the Tamil month of Thai, seen as a harbinger of good times. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020