'Phase 2' U.S.-China trade talks have already begun -Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that discussions had already begun on a "Phase 2" U.S.-China trade deal, hours after Washington and Beijing signed an initial trade pact that defused some tensions but left some major issues unresolved.

"We've already begun discussions on a Phase 2 deal," Pence said in an interview with Fox Business Network. He gave no further details.

