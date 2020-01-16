Left Menu
Development News Edition

United States urges Cambodia to open politician's treason trial to media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:23 IST
United States urges Cambodia to open politician's treason trial to media
Hun Sen File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States urged a Cambodian court on Thursday to allow journalists to attend the treason trial of opposition party leader Kem Sokha, who is accused of plotting to overthrow longtime leader Hun Sen.

Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 and his party banned as the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen cracked down on opposition, civil society groups and the media in the run-up to 2018 parliament elections in which the ruling party won every seat. Reporters were barred from court proceedings after morning sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. A Reuters witness saw some empty seats during the Wednesday session attended by diplomats and officials.

"We are aware that court officials have excluded media and civil society members from the proceedings, and we have urged the court to allow them in," Emily Zeeberg, a spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy told domestic broadcaster Voice of Democracy. "Freedoms of expression and the press, an active civil society, and tolerance of dissenting views are vital components of any democracy."

A telephone call to seek comment from Taing Sunlay, the director of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, was not immediately answered on Thursday. The court postponed Kem Sokha's trial proceedings to next week, lawyers for both sides said.

Kem Sokha's treason charges stem from accusations that he was conspiring with the United States to overthrow Hun Sen. He denies the charges, saying they are politically motivated. As hearings continue, Zeeberg said, the United States urged authorities to address its shortcomings and follow standards of impartiality, transparency, and fair trial guarantees consistent with the constitution.

A coalition of 82 Cambodian civil society groups also urged the court to open the trial to the public, independent media and civil society groups. A Reuters reporter was among those in court on Wednesday morning but was not allowed to return.

In the treason case, government lawyers submitted in evidence a photograph of one of Sokha's daughters having a meal with foreigners, defense lawyers told reporters. "I eat rice with journalists or with foreigners, and there is a photo, can this be used or not charge me with treason?" asked Sokha's lawyer Meng Sopheary.

"Eating a meal isn't a crime."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Pak's attempt to peddle baseless allegation, show alarming scenario failed as it lacked credibility: MEA on attempts to raise Kashmir at UNSC

Paks attempt to peddle baseless allegation, show alarming scenario failed as it lacked credibility MEA on attempts to raise Kashmir at UNSC....

Bansidhar Bhagat elected as Uttarakhand BJP chief

Bansidhar Bhagat, an MLA from Kaladhungi, was elected unopposed on Thursday as the new president of the Uttarakhand BJP. The 69-year-old Bhagat takes over from Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt who had been given one-year extension after completing hi...

Trade deal no panacea for rocky U.S. relations with China

From Huawei to the South China Sea, deep political rifts between Beijing and Washington are set to persist, despite a trade relations breakthrough, as the United States pushes back against an increasingly powerful and assertive China.Relati...

UK PM Johnson meets BoE's Carney to discuss climate finance

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Thursday to discuss climate finance, Johnsons spokesman said.Carney, due to become the United Nations special envoy for climate change next year whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020