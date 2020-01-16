Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 1710 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  16-01-2020 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 17:09 IST
FGN20 UN-INDOPAK-LD KASHMIR Pak again fails to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC; members say bilateral matter

United Nations/Islamabad: India has slammed Pakistan for repeatedly trying to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council with China's help where it failed again to find any support, with New Delhi asserting that Islamabad needs to focus on the "hard tasks" it has to address to ensure normal bilateral ties. By Yoshita Singh and Sajjad Hussain

FGN12 CHINA-US-TRADE-DEAL Phase-1 trade deal with US 'addressed' mutual concerns, 'good' for both sides: China

Beijing: China on Thursday said the phase-1 trade deal signed with the US "considerably addressed" mutual concerns and is "good" for both the countries, as the world's two top economic powers move forward to end their bitter two-year tariff war that has rattled markets and weighed on the global economy. By K J M Varma

FGN17 TRUMP-MODI-CHINA-BOOK Trump's 'woefully' poor knowledge of India, China geography leaves Modi stumped: new book

Washington: Donald Trump once left Prime Minister Narendra Modi flabbergasted after he told him that India and China didn't share a border, revealing the US President's "woefully" poor knowledge of geography, according to a new book authored by two Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalists.

FGN6 TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT Trump impeachment articles delivered to Senate

Washington: Two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were delivered from the US House to the Senate on Wednesday, setting in motion the trial of the 45th US president. (AFP)

FGN19 AUS-BUSHFIRE-2NDLD RAIN Thunderstorms, rain brings relief to Australia after catastrophic bushfires

Melbourne: Thunderstorms and rain across parts of bushfire-devastated eastern Australia brought some relief to the harried people and firefighters but posed a new challenge of flash floods. By Natasha Chaku IND

