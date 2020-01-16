Left Menu
Bhosale supporters protest against Raut over 'proof' comment

  Mumbai
  Updated: 16-01-2020 17:34 IST
Bhosale supporters protest against Raut over 'proof' comment

Supporters of BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale on Thursday staged protest here in western Maharashtra over Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comment that the former give proof that he is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Raut and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad came under attack from Bhosale's supporters also for stating that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is the 'Janata Raja' (enlightened king), a title generally used for the legendary Maratha warrior king.

The angry supporters tied placards bearing names of Raut and Awhad, an NCP minister, in the necks of two donkeys as they raised slogans against the two leaders. On Wednesday, Raut had said Bhosale should give proof he is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and asserted no one has ownership rights over the Maratha warrior king.

Bhosale, a former NCP leader, on Tuesday maintained that Chhatrapati Shivaji alone was the 'Janata Raja' as he took a veiled dig at Pawar. The former Satara Lok Sabha MP's comments came in the wake of controversy over a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 17th century Maratha warrior king, a highly revered figure in Maharashtra.

The book, titled 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', is written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal. Bhosale, who joined the BJP ahead of the last year's assembly polls in Maharashtra, had said none can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji, but also took a jibe at Pawar over the 'Janata Raja' appellation..

