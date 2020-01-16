Left Menu
Ghana President to lead ministerial delegation at UK-Africa Investment Summit

The Summit, hosted by the UK Prime Minister, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, is a major milestone for the UK, and for our enduring partnership with Ghana.

The Summit will strengthen the UK-Ghana partnership that is building a secure and prosperous future for all our citizens. Image Credit: Twitter / Nana Akufo-Addo

His Excellency The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo will lead a ministerial delegation of several Cabinet Ministers and key officials at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on 20 January 2020.

The Summit will strengthen the UK-Ghana partnership that is building a secure and prosperous future for all our citizens. Through economic development, trade, and investment we are increasing jobs, addressing security needs and meeting global challenges.

Ghana is driving discussions at the UK-Africa Investment Summit. President Akufo-Addo will address world leaders on the importance of securing sustainable finance for Africa's infrastructure, discuss investment opportunities, and how we can mobilize future partnerships that meet the needs of modern African nations. In the margins of the Summit, President Akufo-Addo will hold talks with the Prime Minister and meet UK Government Cabinet Ministers, including the Foreign Secretary and the Development Secretary.

Leading the Way: The UK-Ghana Partnership

The UK-Ghana partnership will be at the centre of the Summit discussions on how we are building enduring economic ties. Through our government-to-government UK-Ghana Business Council (UK-GBC), a six-monthly ministerial dialogue co-chaired by Vice President His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, we have harnessed the UK's clear offer to achieve long-term prosperity in Ghana. Together, our governments have agreed on six priority sectors (agri-processing; financial services; textiles/garments; pharma; digital; and extractives); and we are working side-by-side on critical areas: infrastructure development, tax and the ease of doing business.

Together, we are making a real difference. Global finance, through The City of London, is crowding in more investment; and supporting innovative finance opportunities such as the first London-listed 'Cedi Bond'. UK firms are major investors in Ghana, bringing state-of-the-art technology and supporting thousands of skilled jobs for Ghanaians.

In the margins of the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020, President Akufo-Addo will be the keynote speaker at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre hosting the Ghana Investment & Opportunities Summit, a Government of Ghana event focused on the theme "Accessing the African Common Market through Ghana: Technology, Digitisation & Industrialisation".

Speaking ahead of the Summit, the British High Commissioner to Ghana His Excellency Iain Walker said:

"Ghana is at the forefront of the UK's trading relationship with African nations. The UK-Africa Investment Summit will create new mutually beneficial partnerships that move Ghana – and Africa – beyond aid, by attracting quality investment to drive growth and create jobs. As we look beyond the European Union, my priority is to create an even closer partnership between our countries and for the UK to be the investment partner of choice for years to come."

(With Inputs from APO)

