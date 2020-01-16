Left Menu
Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday pointed to Phase 2 trade talks with China, a day after Washington and Beijing inked a preliminary Phase 1 agreement, but gave no other details about the next phase of negotiations.

"We are now in a great position for a Phase Two start," Trump tweeted.

