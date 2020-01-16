Ministers indulging in 'art of skullduggery': Cong's dig at govt over NPR

The Congress took a dig at the BJP government on Thursday, saying ministers were indulging in "the art of skulduggery" as they were speaking in different voices and wondered if there was any confusion over the National Population Register (NPR).

"Art of Skulduggery - The BJP's NPR. Piyush Goel -: 'To give Aadhaar is optional'. Prakash Javedekar -: 'Self declaration is enough'. Amit Shah -: 'Voluntary means ok if some info isn't there'. Home Ministry today -: 'Adhaar, Voter ID, Driving Licence, Passport No to be given'. Confused? (sic)," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the rollout of the NPR. The Opposition, after a joint meeting, has urged the chief ministers, who have opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, not to rollout the NPR in their states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.