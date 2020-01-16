Challenging me only a verbal tirade: Kiran Bedi to Narayanasamy

After Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy challenged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and asked if she would quit if he is not proven guilty in any land grabbing case, Bedi replied stating that challenging her is only a "verbal tirade" and it is "misdirected." Bedi said that Narayanasamy should challenge his own party MLA.

"HCM, please, challenge your own party MLA, who I believe has been suspended. He is the one who is making the allegations. He is alleging that he has evidence against you and your son in land dealings. I said earlier too that I advised the MLA when he came to call on me to go and hand over the evidence to the CBI unit in Puducherry recently dedicated exclusively for the UT," said Bedi. "So challenging me is only a verbal tirade. It's misdirected. Please challenge your own party MLA. And counter it before the investigating agency if they so investigate and proceed further. You may even challenge your own MLA to place the evidence in public domain. Or call for special session of the Assembly and ask the MLA to say this on the floor of the house. And you too make your statement in the Assembly," she added.

Bedi went on to add: "Please don't waste your energy on me. Focus on dealing with your own party MLA." Earlier today, Narayanasamy had said: "I challenge Kiran Bedi. If me or any of my family members are proved guilty in any land grabbing case, I will resign. But will Kiran Bedi quit if it's not proved? She is wrongly trying to malign me. She no longer deserves to remain Lieutenant Governor."

Earlier this week, rebel Congress MLA M Dhanavelou had alleged that there have been continuous attempts by Chief Minister Narayanasamy to stop welfare activities in Bahoor constituency. The MLA met Bedi on Monday and raised concerns over the welfare activities in the constituency and complained against the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.