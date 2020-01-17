Trump predicts Senate trial 'should go very quickly'

Washington, Jan 17 (AFP) President Donald Trump predicted Thursday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate will not take long and again dismissed the abuse of power charges against him as "a hoax."

"I think it should go very quickly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as the upper chamber's members were sworn in to serve as the jury in Trump's historic trial over the Ukraine scandal.

"It's totally partisan," Trump said. "It's a hoax. It's a hoax and everybody knows it's a complete hoax." (AFP) CK

