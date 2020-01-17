Left Menu
Owaisi hits out at Bipin Rawat on "de-radicalisation" comments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 12:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 12:17 IST
Owaisi hits out at Bipin Rawat on "de-radicalisation" comments

Owaisi hits out at Bipin Rawat on "de-radicalisation" comments Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI): Hitting out at the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat who said de-radicalisation camps are operating in the country, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned who would deradicalise attackers of Muslims and Dalits. Speaking at a public meeting at Adilabad on Thursday night, the Hyderabad MP said de-radicalisation is needed for those who lynch and kill innocent Dalits and Muslims.

"I want to inform the chief of Defence Staff, General Saab, if you want to deradicalise, then listen, you first read the Juvenile Act. IPC is not applicable to children. What kind of de-radicalistion you are talking about," he said. "General Saab says that they will bring new law to deradicalise children. Meerut SP says in Muslim localities that they (Muslims) eat here and sing songs in favour of Pakistan. He says go to Pakistan. Who will de-radicalise such SPs. Dalits and Muslims are being lynched. Who will de- radicalise those attackers?," the AIMIM chief said.

Rawat on Thursday in an address at the Raisina Dialogue, said de-radicalisation camps are operating in the country as it was necessary to isolate people who are completely radicalised. The MIM supremo alleged that names of five lakh Bengali Hindus and an equal number of Muslims are missing in Assam and the Hindus will be given citizenship under CAA, leaving out the Muslims.

He said the names of some family members of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed were also missing in Assam and questioned who would de-radicalise those responsible for the blunder. In series of tweets, Owaisi said this is not the first time that Rawat uttered comments undermining the civil administration.

"This is not the first ridiculous statement he has made. Policy is decided by civilian administration not by any General. By speaking on policy/politics, he is undermining civilian supremacy," he tweeted. "Who'll deradicalise lynchers & their political masters? What about those opposing citizenship for Assam's Bengali Muslims? Maybe deradicalise "Badla" Yogi & "Pakistan jao" Meerut SP? Maybe deradicalise those imposing hardship on us through NPR-NRC?" the MIM leader sai in another tweet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

