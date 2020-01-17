Left Menu
On-duty teacher dies of cardiac arrest during panchayat polls in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

  • Jaipur
  Updated: 17-01-2020 16:37 IST
A primary school teacher died after suffering a cardiac arrest while on duty during polling for panchayat elections in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Friday. The state government has provided financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the aggrieved family members.

Ratan Lal Bunkar, a Class 3 teacher posted at Gega Kheda Middle School in Bhilwara district, was on duty at Lakshmi Kheda polling centre in Bijolia as assistant polling officer when he suffered a cardiac arrest and eventually died, an official statement said. Bhilwara District Collector Rajendra Bhatt reached the hospital to condole the death and handed over an approval letter of financial assistance to the family members.

The sanctioned funds were directly transferred to the bank account of Bunkar's wife Leela Devi. The collector informed the family about the rules of job application under compassionate ground and asked the dependent to apply for the same within 90 days for taking further action in the case.

