We're going to join Kerala in SC on CAA: Punjab CM

Soon after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday that they are going to join Kerala in the Supreme Court on the matter. "We have sent a draft to Centre to make changes necessary to make CAA acceptable to everyone. Census is being carried out now, It will be done on old level. Every citizen will be counted whether he is Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian or anybody," the Chief Minister told media persons here.

"We are going to join Kerala in Supreme Court on this issue," he added. Recently, the Kerala government had earlier passed the resolution against the CAA and also moved the Supreme Court against the Act which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.