There seems to be conflict between PM Modi and Amit Shah, claims Bhupesh Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that there is a "conflict" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and the country is suffering because of that. "Home Minister Amit Shah says that CAA, NPR and NRC are part of a chronology while PM Narendra Modi says the NRC will not be implemented. The question is who is saying the truth and who is lying. There seems to be a conflict between the two leaders and the country is suffering because of that," said Baghel, while addressing a public gathering here.

"The Union Government is working to divide the people. In the first five years, Narendra Modi implemented demonetisation and GST. The last 7-8 months have seen decisions being made by Amit Shah. Shah removed Article 370, brought in CAA and is planning to bring NPR," he added. He further said that there are unanswered questions on Pulwama terror attacks on the CRPF convoy that took place in February 2019. He also raised concerns over how the poor people who do not have documents will be able to prove their citizenship. (ANI)

