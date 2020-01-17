Pb: AAP, SAD target Cong over 'non-fulfilment' of poll promises, stage walkout from Assembly

Opposition parties the AAP and the SAD on Friday staged a walkout from the Punjab Assembly, targeting the ruling Congress over alleged non-fulfilment of its poll promises and other issues. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on the second and concluding day of the two-day special session of the Assembly lambasted the Congress government over the "expensive" electricity in the state.

The AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs rushed to the Well of the House and held a noisy protest. After obituary resolution was moved in the House when proceedings began for the day, AAP MLAs rose on their seats amid sloganeering in protest over the rejection of the call attention motion proposed by Sunam MLA Aman Arora to abrogate PPAs (power purchase agreements) with the private power companies.

This was followed by a brief walkout by the AAP MLAs under the leadership of Harpal Singh Cheema. The AAP legislators staged a brief dharna outside the Assembly building amid sloganeering "over the one-sided power purchase agreements (PPAs) with private power companies", with the party demanding their immediate cancellation.

Earlier before the start of the day's proceedings, AAP MLAs led by party Punjab unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann staged a dharna outside the Assembly complex. The SAD MLAs targeted the state government over alleged non-fulfilment of its poll promises.

The Akali legislators also tied black cloths around their mouths to express their resentment over "not being allowed" to raise issues in the Assembly. They also staged a brief walkout later.

