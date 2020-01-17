Call for 'badla, goli' against protestors 'peak Nazism': Owaisi hits out at Ram Madhav

Taking a jibe at BJP general secretary Ram Madhav for his 'Hitler and Mussolini were products of democracy' remark, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that call for revenge and bullets against protestors is peak Nazism. "Savarkar and Gowalkar were big bhakts of Nazism/Fascism in Europe. Today, this 'bhakti' is proved by the fact that a terror accused is a ruling party MP. To protest peacefully is a democratic right. To call for badla (revenge) and goli (bullets) against protestors is peak Nazism," Hyderabad MP said in a tweet.

Owaisi's comments came after Ram Madhav, while referring to the protests against the amended citizenship law, said that those who lost in 'democratic process' converted the 'streets into the democratic forum.' "Where is democracy in India actually progressing? The very fact that this question is being raised proves that Indian democracy remains vibrant, it has its own checks and balances," Madhav said at Raisina Dialogue 2020 in Delhi.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

