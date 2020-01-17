Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong launches theme song ahead of Delhi polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:53 IST
Cong launches theme song ahead of Delhi polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday launched an audio and a video of its official song - 'Phir se Congress wali Delhi'. Talking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said through its theme song, the party will tell people about "prosperous Delhi" during the 15-year tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, including late Sheila Dikshit, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, feature in the song which shows the work done by the party-led government from 1998 to 2013 in the national capital. Chopra claimed when the Congress came to power in Delhi in 1998, the power and water sectors were not in good condition and during the party's 15-year rule the situation improved.

"The Congress government's primary objective was to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking supply to the citizens of Delhi, and during the party's 15-year rule in Delhi, the power and water situations were not only improved, but also ensured that Delhi became self-sufficient in both these sectors," he said. The Congress government then shifted its focus on improving the infrastructure and built 67 flyovers to ease traffic jams and make the Ring Road signal-free, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Party chief said.

Party's campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad said the Congress was synonymous with development. He claimed whenever the Congress comes to power, Delhi surges ahead in development, and it was its government that changed the face of Delhi to make it an international-standard city during its 15-year rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-China trade deal to ease global uncertainty -IMF chief

The signing of a Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China will reduce - but not eliminate - uncertainty that has dampened global economic growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. Speaking at an e...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Stokes and Pope put dominant England in box seat

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope both scored centuries as a dominant England took a firm grip on the third test against South Africa, declaring on 499 before reducing the hosts to 60 runs for two wickets at the close of the second day on Friday.So...

UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on...

Colombia protests to intensify this year, union leader says

Protests against the social and economic policies of Colombian President Ivan Duque will restart with more intensity this year, a top union leader said.Marchers in the Andean country held mass demonstrations in November and December last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020