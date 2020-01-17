Bengal civic elections likely in April: Official

Elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and 92 other civic bodies in West Bengal are likely to be held in April, a senior state government official said on Friday. It has been decided that the election to the KMC will be held first and then in the other 92 civic bodies, he said.

The elections to the 92 civic bodies will be held in two phases and completed by April 25, the official said, adding the election notification could be issued by March. The elections to the civic bodies are being tipped as "mini assembly elections" ahead of the crucial 2021 assembly poll in West Bengal.

Besides Kolkata, elections will be held to Siliguri and Chandannagar municipal corporations..

