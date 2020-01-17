Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: AAP leaders Gahlot, Atishi, others file nominations on Friday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 23:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 23:40 IST
Delhi polls: AAP leaders Gahlot, Atishi, others file nominations on Friday

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, senior AAP leader Atishi who unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha elections last year, and several other members of the party on Friday filed their nominations ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, officials said. Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, his fellow lawmaker Nitin Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar, and eleven other candidates had filed nominations on Thursday.

A total of 48 fresh nominations were filed on Friday by 36 candidates belonging to the AAP, Janata Dal (United), Bahujan Samaj Party, and small parties like Tipu Sultan Party, Ambedkarite Party of India, Asankhya Samaj Party, among others. Many have also filed dummy candidates. With this, the total number of nominations for the upcoming elections has gone up to 73 from 59 candidates, a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said.

Gahlot, who held a roadshow to file his nomination from Najafgarh said, "With my hundreds of supporters we have started our journey for the next five years". Atishi tweeted after filing the nomination: "I filed my nomination for contesting Assembly elections in Delhi! It is the power and support of people that has brought @AamAadmiParty so far. Pls continue this support by contributing to my campaign fund".

Before filing her nomination, she also took out a rally in which she was accompanied by Sisodia, the sitting MLA from Patpatgang. Sisodia, 47, had filed the nomination from east Delhi's Patparganj constituency for the assembly elections after holding a roadshow.

Sisodia, the sitting Patparganj MLA, had said the upcoming elections in Delhi would be based on the work done by the AAP government in the last five years. Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections kicked off on Tuesday with poll authorities issuing the notification for the elections on the same day.

On Friday, nominations were filed in various other constituencies, including Mangol Puri, Mehrauli, Burari, R K Puram and Sadar Bazar. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the Aam Aadmi Party hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last date to file nomination is January 21 and the scrutiny will happen on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

More than 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi elections, according to the final electoral roll. The AAP has already announced all its 70 candidates.

The BJP, banking on experience to take on the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly polls, scheduled for next month, released on Friday its first list of 57 candidates, which included four former mayors, and many councillors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Families of Iran crash victims face politically charged litigation

Families of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner face a complicated legal battle where backing from the victims governments may be crucial as they seek damages, legal experts said.Lawyers say many relatives will au...

'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and a crowd of some 10,000 protesters marched in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Friday before many of them head to Davos next week to challenge political and business leaders to combat the climate crisis. The ...

Pakistan condemns CDS Rawat's remarks on fighting terror and de-radicalisation camps in Kashmir

Pakistan on Friday condemned the statements of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat where he suggested de-radicalisation camps for radicalised youths in the Kashmir Valley and a concerted effort to tackle terrorism globally. Sp...

UPDATE 2-Days before Grammys, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct'

The organizers of the Grammy Awards have removed their new president and chief executive after an allegation of misconduct, leaving the organization in disarray 10 days before the annual music industry showcase.While saying that the Jan. 26...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020