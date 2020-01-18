Left Menu
Development News Edition

Savarkar a thought which will never lose relevance: Fadnavis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 16:00 IST
Savarkar a thought which will never lose relevance: Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was "not just a person but a thought" which will never lose its relevance. Fadnavis' reaction came hours after Yuva Sena president and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said that one should not dwell on the past.

Aaditya was reacting to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement that those opposing the Bharat Ratna award for Savarkar should be made to spend two days in the Andaman Cellular Jail, the erstwhile colonial prison, where the freedom fighter had been lodged during his incarceration. "The great swatyantraveer Savarkar is not just a person but he is a thought, and that thought can never be the history. It will continue to be our present as well as future," the former chief minister told reporters..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. Libya mission "deeply concerned" over disruption in oil production, urges restraint

The United Nations mission in Libya said on Saturday it was deeply concerned over efforts to disrupt oil production in the country and urged all sides to exercise restraint.This move would have devastating consequences first and foremost fo...

Maha: Two killed in road accident

Two persons were killed and threeothers seriously injured on Saturday when their SUV hit atractor parked along roadside in Akola district ofMaharashtra, police saidPrerna 35 and Mohammad Sadiq Abdul Samad 45 diedin the accident which occurr...

Gehlot condoles demise of senior journalist Ashwini Chopra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condoled the death of senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra, who passed away at a hospital after a prolonged illness. According to sources, Chopra, 63, was suffering from termin...

2 convicted for raping 5-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013

A POCSO court convicted two men on Saturday for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013, saying the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society. Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra convicted Manoj Shah and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020