Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lankan civil society groups drafting anti-defection law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 20:22 IST
Lankan civil society groups drafting anti-defection law
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Civil society organizations in Sri Lanka are drafting an anti-defection law for Parliamentarians in the country to protect the voters and check corruption in such cross overs. Rohana Hettiarachchi, the leader of the main election monitoring group People's Action for Free and Fair Elections, said the anti-defection law would ensure full sovereignty of the voters, told reporters on Saturday.

"We are in the process of drafting it (anti-defection law)," Hettiarachchi said, adding it the draft would be submitted to the government soon. Hettiarachchi said most defections in the recent past showed a trend that defections were happening for defectors to join the government and not from members in the government joining the opposition.

"We have heard stories of how large-scale monies had been offered to defectors," Hettiarachchi said. Sri Lanka in 2015 proposed to add an anti-defection clause to the nineteenth amendment to the Constitution. However, severe protests from the Opposition led to the clause being dropped from 19A.

The 19th Amendment (19A) to the Constitution of Sri Lanka was passed by the country's Parliament in 2015. The amendment dilutes powers of the Executive Presidency, which had been in force since 1978.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has made it clear that he wants to rescind 19A. He claims 19A had curbed presidential powers and made the government execution of policies difficult.

The amendment was a key highlight of the last government of President Maithripala Sirisena. He pledged to curtail excessive powers of the executive president and empower the parliament while de-politicizing key institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Rape case overshadowed by Nirbhaya incident nears finality

The trial in the gruesome gang rape of a five-year-old girl in Delhi in April 2013, which was overshadowed by the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case that had happened just four months before it, came to an end on Saturday when a Delhi court...

Two AAP MLAs quit after being denied ticket for Feb 8 polls, one of them joins Cong

In a setback to the AAP, two of its MLAs quit the party after they were denied ticket for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election with one of them joining the Congress on Saturday. An Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader said the resignations of Dwark...

Hyderabad tops socio-economic, commercial real estate ranking: JLL

Hyderabad has emerged as the worlds most dynamic city on better performance in socio-economic and commercial real estate, global property consultant JLL India said. Seven Indian cities feature in the top 20 in this years ranking, despite ec...

Utilise Ambedkar statue money to help Wadia hospitals: Prakash

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday suggested that the Bombay high court ask the Maharashtra government to utilise funds sanctioned for the proposed statue of his grandfather B R Ambedkar in Mumbai for improvement of Wadia hospitals f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020