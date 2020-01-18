Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani's last minutes before death -CNN

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 21:47 IST
Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani's last minutes before death -CNN
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump gave a minute-to-minute account of the U.S. drone strikes that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in remarks to a Republican fund-raising dinner on Friday night, according to audio obtained by CNN.

With his typical dramatic flourish, Trump recounted the scene as he monitored the strikes from the White House Situation Room when Soleimani was killed. The president spoke in a ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, at a Republican event that raised $10 million for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and for the Republican National Committee.

Reporters were not allowed in for the event. CNN said it obtained an audio recording of Trump's remarks. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Jan. 3 killing of Soleimani at Baghdad airport prompted Iran to retaliate with missile strikes against U.S. forces in Iraq days later and almost triggered a broad war between the two countries.

"They're together sir," Trump said military officials told him. "Sir, they have two minutes and 11 seconds. No emotion. 'Two minutes and 11 seconds to live, sir. They're in the car, they're in an armored vehicle. Sir, they have approximately one minute to live, sir. Thirty seconds. Ten, 9, 8 ...' " "Then all of a sudden, boom," he said. "' They're gone, sir. Cutting off.'"

"I said, where is this guy?" Trump continued. "That was the last I heard from him." It was the most detailed account that Trump has given of the drone strike, which has drawn criticism from some U.S. lawmakers because neither the president nor his advisers have provided public information to back up their statements that Soleimani presented an "imminent" threat to Americans in the region.

CNN said that in the audio, Trump did not repeat that Soleimani was an imminent threat. Trump said Soleimani was "saying bad things about our country" before the strike, which led to his decision to authorize his killing. "How much of this shit do we have to listen to?" Trump asked in the audio. "How much are we going to listen to?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Shivangi Sarma, Khushi Dinesh take centerstage with hat-trick of gold medals

Assams Shivangi Sarma and Karnatakas Khushi Dinesh raked in their third gold medal each in the swimming competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 here on Saturday. West Bengals Swadesh Mondol and Karnatakas Nina Venkatesh completed a ...

Setien demands attractive football from Barca

Madrid, Jan 18 AFP New Barcelona boss Quique Setien threw down a challenge to his players on Saturday when he said he will never be happy if the Catalans fail to play the beautiful game - even if they win. Setien faces his first game as Bar...

Ranchi court issues summons to Rahul Gandhi

A Ranchi civil court has issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a complaint was filed in the court over his Modi is thief remark.Gandhi had made the purported remarks during a rally in March last year.Gandhi has been asked to ...

Dutch Dakar biker in critical condition

Riyadh, Jan 18 AFP Dutch motorcyclist Edwin Straver remains in critical condition in a Riyadh hospital after crashing his KTM 450 at the Dakar rally last Thursday. The 48-year-old was racing his third Dakar in a sub-section of motorbike rac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020