Maha: Cong wins president, VP posts in Nagpur Zilla Parishad

The Congress' Rashmi Shyamkumar Barve and Manohar Shankarao Kumbhare were elected unopposed as president and vice president respectively of the Nagpur Zilla Parishad on Saturday. The Congress and NCP were in an alliance for the election.

In the 58-member ZP, Congress has 31 members, followed by BJP with 15, NCP with 10, Shiv Sena one and an Independent. PTI CLS BNM BNM.

