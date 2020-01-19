Human chain will spread awareness about Jal, Jivan, Hariyali program in masses, says JDU

Janata Dal-United (JDU) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Sunday hailed the Bihar government's ambitious statewide human chain event and added that it will spread awareness regarding the importance of greenery among the masses. "The Jal, Jivan, Hariyali campaign (water, life, greenery) is an ambitious Rs 25,000 crore program of the Bihar government. The human chain is being formed under the same mission today, to spread awareness among the masses," Prasad told reporters here.

The Bihar government had earlier claimed that the human chain on January 19 will be the longest one ever attempted. The human chain will cover all districts in the state with the claimed participation of crores of people.

The Bihar government had organised such events in support of prohibition of liquor in 2017 and then against dowry and child marriage in 2018. (ANI)

