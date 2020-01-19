Left Menu
Development News Edition

Main Irish opposition surged into 12-point lead as election called

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 14:35 IST
Main Irish opposition surged into 12-point lead as election called
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@campaignforleo)

Ireland's main opposition party, Fianna Fail, surged into a 12-point lead over the governing Fine Gael party according to an opinion poll that was published on Sunday but conducted mainly before Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called a snap election. Varadkar called the Feb. 8 poll on Tuesday, kicking off a campaign that will pit his party's record on Brexit and Ireland's fast growing economy against a struggling public services and a high cost of living, particularly in housing.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll had put the two dominant parties of Irish politics level on 27% heading into the contest but the poll on Sunday showed Fine Gael plummeting to 20% while its centrist rival jumped to 32%, up five points on a month ago. The survey of almost 1,000 eligible Irish voters was conducted between Jan. 2 and 14, the day Varadkar called the election. It marked Fine Gael's lowest rating in Behaviour & Attitudes nine years of polling, and Fianna Fail's largest ever lead in the series.

The survey was carried out as the government came under strong criticism from opposition parties for planning a commemoration of the British police force that fought against Irish independence a century ago. It cancelled the event last week. Other regular opinion polls conducted late last year suggested the two big parties, which have broadly similar policies on the economy and Brexit, were closely matched but that Fine Gael held a marginal lead.

If Sunday's survey translated into votes on polling day, Fianna Fail would be approaching the percentage share of the vote where it could attempt to form a multi-party coalition with smaller parties rather than another "confidence and supply" deal. Under such a cooperation deal, Fine Gael has led a minority government since 2016 with a handful of independent lawmakers and the backing of Fianna Fail from the opposition benches.

However the poll also suggested coalition options remained narrow with prospective partners the Greens up one point to 7%and Labour down two to 4%. Sinn Fein, whom both of the main parties refuse to govern with, fell one percentage point to 19%. This left the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) just one point behind Varadkar's Fine Gael.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry: Residents perform astronaut moonwalk to highlight road's poor condition

Residents of Lawspet area in Puducherry chose a unique way to highlight the poor condition of roads.Under the banner of Democratic Youth Federation of India DYFI, they also performed astronaut moonwalk showing the pothole-ridden roads in th...

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum summit

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday left for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum WEF 2020, slated to be held between January 20 to 24 in Switzerland. Apart from Yediyurappa, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Un...

After Kerala moves SC against CAA, Guv seeks explanation from State chief secretary

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought an explanation from the Kerala Government Chief Secretary regarding the State moving the Supreme Court against the amended Citizenship Act, sources said.After a resolution was passed in the State Assem...

Paris Hilton unveils pivotal side of her life through documentary

Paris Hilton has opened up about her personal life for the first time in a YouTube original documentary. The 38-year-old has shared about various happenings from phases of her life. The documentary titled -- This is Paris -- portrays that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020