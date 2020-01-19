Left should unitedly fight against BJP's policies: D Raja

Commenting on Historian Ramachandra Guha observation that hypocrisy of Indian Left is one of the reasons behind the rise of Hindutva in India, CPI leader D Raja on Sunday said this is a time for the Left to fight unitedly against the policies of BJP and not give these comments.

"Ramachandra is a very respected and a renowned historian and has made many observations but this is not the time to do that. Now is the time for all the left parties to come together and fight unitedly and build a united resistance to the policies of BJP. It should be our priority," Raja said.

Hitting at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his "two children policy" demand, the CPI leader said, "He should not do family planning, for that there are parents. He should advise Modi government to provide education, health care and decent housing to all our citizens. Parents can take care of the family planning. (ANI)

