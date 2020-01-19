Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate North Bengal Festival on Monday
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be inaugurating the North Bengal Festival in Siliguri on Monday, officials said. Banerjee will also honour eminent personalities with 'Bango Ratna Samman' at the function that will be held in Atharakhai Khelar Math area in Siliguri, they said.
Later in the day, the chief minister is likely to travel to the Darjeeling hills where she is scheduled to stay for three days, officials said. Banerjee will be returning to Kolkata on January 24.
