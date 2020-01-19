AAP leader, Delhi Safai Karamchari panel chairman Sant Lal Chawaria joins BJP
Delhi Safai Karamchari Commission chairman and AAP leader Sant Lal Chawaria joined the BJP on Sunday in presence of the saffron party's national vice president Shyam Jaju. Chawaria, the national general secretary of Valmiki Mahapanchayat, is expected to be pitted seat against AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Seemapuri Assembly seat.
Welcoming Chawaria into the party's fold, Jaju said, "I am fully confident that he will play an important role in strengthening the party organization." Chawariya said that he was disenchanted by the AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, as his views and decisions were questioned in the party.
He also expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dutifulness towards the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Shyam Jaju
- BJP
- Rajendra Pal Gautam
- Narendra Modi
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
Agartala: Two ruling BJP MLAs held protest rally against increasing crime against women
AAP govt doled out freebies in 2019; worked towards ensuring women's safety
Will hang Owaisi by crane, shave his beard and send it to KCR: BJP MP
Those opposing CAA should now see Nankana Sahib incident: BJP leader Sukhjinder Pal Singh
BJP holds protest in Delhi against attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pak