Big responsibility given to Nadda, says wife Mallika

Mallika Nadda, wife of JP Nadda expressed her happiness over the election of his husband as the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party. "It is a very important day for all of us. Everyone, including family, Bilaspur and our state of Himachal Pradesh is extremely happy today as it is about a big responsibility being given to a person from such a small state," Mallika Nadda told ANI.

Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party following the party's organisational poll process. Several party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present during the announcement.

Nadda will replace Amit Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate Nadda later today at the party headquarters.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

