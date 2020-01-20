Arvind Kejriwal to file his nomination on Tuesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination on Tuesday instead of Monday due to a delay caused by his roadshow.

Kejriwal was going to file his nomination Monday afternoon but due to a delay in the roadshow he was unable to do it.

He will now be filing his nomination on Tuesday from Jamnagar House, party functionaries said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.