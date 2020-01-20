Himachal CM wishes Nadda for successful tenure as BJP president

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Jagat Prakash Nadda on becoming national president of the BJP on Monday, an official spokesperson said. The CM wished him a successful tenure ahead.

"It is a proud moment for Himachal when a leader from the state attains the topmost position in the world's biggest political party," Thakur added. Nadda is a Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal, Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs and party leaders from the state also congratulated Nadda on the occasion. Nadda was elected unopposed as the BJP's national president on Monday, taking over the reins from Amit Shah whose tenure of five-and-a-half years saw the party turning into a formidable election-winning machinery despite occasional setbacks.

