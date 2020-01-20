Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Norway's Finance Minister Siv Jensen and her right-wing Progress Party will resign from the government over a decision to bring home from Syria a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation, Jensen said on Monday.

The resignation robs Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg of her parliamentary majority and could make the country more difficult to govern, but Solberg is still expected to remain in office as head of a minority coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

