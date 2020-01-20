Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Norway finance minister quits over IS woman's return from Syria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:50 IST
UPDATE 2-Norway finance minister quits over IS woman's return from Syria
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (Siv Jensen)

Norwegian Finance Minister Siv Jensen and her right-wing Progress Party will resign from the government over a cabinet decision to help bring a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation back home to Norway, Jensen said on Monday. The resignation robs Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg of her parliamentary majority and could make the country more difficult to govern, but Solberg is still expected to remain in office as head of a minority coalition.

"I brought us into government, and I'm now bringing the party out," Jensen told a news conference. There had been "too many compromises", Jensen said, while adding she wants to have a close dialogue with the prime minister in the future.

Jensen's departure was triggered by the decision, announced last week, that the Norwegian woman and her two children would receive help to return to Norway from Syria so that one of the children could receive medical treatment. The woman, who left Norway in 2013, was arrested on her return on suspicion of being a member of the Islamist militant group that briefly controlled a territory the size of Britain across Iraq and Syria.

While Progress had offered to help the children, the populist party sought to deny any government assistance for adults seeking to return home after joining Islamist groups abroad or marrying foreign fighters. Decisions on whether to help women with IS ties return from Syria have caused controversy in Europe, including in Finland where the recently appointed government settled on a compromise to decide each case individually.

The Norwegian woman, who has not been named, has denied the charges against her and will fully cooperate with police during interrogation, her lawyer has said. Jensen's exit, along with six other Progress cabinet ministers, leaves Solberg with a string of posts to fill, including that of oil and energy minister to oversee Western Europe's biggest oil and gas industry.

At the finance ministry, the new appointee will chart the course for the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, with assets of $1.1 trillion. Norway's constitution does not allow early elections, and the next vote for parliament will take place in September 2021.

All four parties in Solberg's coalition currently struggle in the polls, including Progress which is stuck at around 10% support, down from more than 20% a decade ago. Jensen herself recently admitted that the government looked "grey and dull", with the party's image diluted by compromises with centrist parties that don't share its penchant for tax cuts and less immigration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally

Thousands of armed pro-gun activists from across the United States rallied outside Virginias capitol building on Monday to protest new restrictions proposed by state lawmakers, with authorities bracing for violence. The rally began on a col...

Journalism passing through 'critical phase'; fake news emerges as new menace: Prez

Stating that journalism has been passing through a critical phase, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said fake news has emerged as a new menace whose purveyors proclaim themselves as journalists and taint the noble profession. He said sto...

We're getting better at protecting elections - Facebook's Clegg

Facebook will do a better job of preventing bad actors from abusing its platform to manipulate this years U.S. presidential election than it did four years ago, its public affairs chief Nick Clegg said on Monday.Facing a critical audience a...

Man kills wife over suspicion of illicit relationship

Jaipur, Jan 20 PTI A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his 22-year-old wife suspecting illicit relationship in the Amber Fort area here on Monday, police said. Police said Ayaz Ahmed had suspicion over his wife Reshma Manglanis fid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020