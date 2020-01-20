Pride for Bihar: Nitish congratulates Nadda

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday congratulated Jagat Prakash Nadda for being elected as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In his congratulatory message, Kumar said Nadda's election to the top post of the party was a matter of pride for Bihar since the BJP leader was born in Patna and had spent his childhood here.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), has been a BJP ally since 1996 and the two parties have been running a coalition government in Bihar since 2005, barring a four-year period from 2013 to 2017. Nadda, during his visit to the city in November to address a party function while he was the working president of the BJP, had called on the chief minister at his official residence and assured him of full support from the Centre for the all-round development of the state..

