Three capitals will ensure development, empowerment of all regions, says Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Monday said that Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bill 2020, will pave the way for "development and empowerment" of all regions. "Idea behind 3 capitals is to make sure that governance is decentralized...We need to make sure that all regions enjoy the equal status of development, empowerment and governance. We are going to deliver governance at people's doorstep," Reddy told ANI here.

Reddy further attacked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of cheating farmers of the Amaravati region. "It is Chandrababu Naidu who cheated farmers of the Amaravati region. He lied to the farmers. He took lands from them but developed nothing for them. Further, his government indulged in insider trading and grabbed farmers' lands through benamis," he said.

Repealing of the CRDA act will actually benefit Amaravati farmers, the Minister assured. "Jagan government doubled the benefits to Amaravati farmers, and the tenure of benefits is extended from 10 years to 15 years," he said.

Earlier today, the ruling YSRCP workers performed 'Ksheera Abhishekam' on Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's photograph for approving three capitals for the state in Visakhapatnam. In the assembly, Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath introduced the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Region Bill 2020.

Andhra Pradesh municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana had introduced the Andhra Pradesh CRDA Repeal Bill 2020 which was passed by the house. (ANI)

