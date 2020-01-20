Decision of cabinet to have 3 Capitals for Andhra is 'foolish', says Lanka Dinakaran
BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran on Monday slammed the Andhra Pradesh government for giving nod to the three capital proposal. He termed it a 'foolish cabinet decision.'
BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran on Monday slammed the Andhra Pradesh government for giving nod to the three capital proposal. He termed it a 'foolish cabinet decision.' "I strongly condemn the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government for having three capital," said Dinakaran while talking to ANI.
He added, "It is a foolish cabinet decision as per the whims and fancies of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government." He also urged to conduct a CBI investigation into the transactions of the Andhra Pradesh government.
"I seek a CBI investigation against Amaravati transactions for the first six months and Vishakapatnam land scams," he said. Despite ongoing protests against three capital, Reddy-led government on Monday approved the High Power Committee report on three capital during a Cabinet meeting.
The Cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Reddy, approved the idea of three capitals -- Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital, and Amaravati as legislative capital. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra
- Jagan Mohan Reddy
- BJP
- Cabinet
- Amaravati
- CBI
- YSRCP
- Kurnool
- Vishakapatnam
ALSO READ
AP capital issue: Amaravati farmers write to MoS Kishan Reddy on prevailing situation
CBI registers another case in coal block allocation scam
CBI registers fresh case in coal scam pertaining to 1998 allotment of Kilhoni block
Bribery case: Delhi HC adjourns CBI's plea seeking extension to complete probe against Asthana, others
CBIC asks DGFT to tighten accreditation process of star exporters for curbing tax fraud