Decision of cabinet to have 3 Capitals for Andhra is 'foolish', says Lanka Dinakaran

BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran on Monday slammed the Andhra Pradesh government for giving nod to the three capital proposal. He termed it a 'foolish cabinet decision.' "I strongly condemn the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government for having three capital," said Dinakaran while talking to ANI.

He added, "It is a foolish cabinet decision as per the whims and fancies of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government." He also urged to conduct a CBI investigation into the transactions of the Andhra Pradesh government.

"I seek a CBI investigation against Amaravati transactions for the first six months and Vishakapatnam land scams," he said. Despite ongoing protests against three capital, Reddy-led government on Monday approved the High Power Committee report on three capital during a Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Reddy, approved the idea of three capitals -- Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital, and Amaravati as legislative capital. (ANI)

