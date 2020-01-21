Left Menu
BJP leader Birender Singh resigns from Rajya Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 14:14 IST
Former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh has resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership, according to an official communique issued on Tuesday. His resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, it said.

Singh was a member of the Council of States from Haryana and his membership was due to end on August 1, 2022. He became a member of the Upper House of Parliament for the third time on August 2, 2016. "Chaudhary Birender Singh, an elected member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the state of Haryana, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the chairman, Rajya Sabha, with effect from January 20, 2020," the communique from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated.

He first became a member of the Upper House on August 2, 2010, and had resigned on August 28, 2014. Singh had switched over to the BJP from the Congress ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and again became a member of the Rajya Sabha from November 29, 2014.

His resignation came after his son Brijendra Singh, a former bureaucrat, became an MP. BJP's Brijendra Singh represents the Hisar constituency in the Lok Sabha. Birender Singh's wife Prem Lata, a former MLA from Uchana Kalan, had unsuccessfully contested the Haryana assembly elections last year and was defeated by Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala.

