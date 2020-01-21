Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Cong committee: Farm loan waiver to be Chavan's main issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:07 IST
MP Cong committee: Farm loan waiver to be Chavan's main issue

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who was made chairman of the committee for Madhya Pradesh to ensure better coordination among leaders and implementation of the party manifesto, has a tightrope walk ahead in connection with its farm loan waiver promise. The party rode to power after a 15-year hiatus in MP on the back of a manifesto promise to waive off farm loans, but the fact that it would need Rs 50,000 crore at a time when the state is facing financial constraints has made the Kamal Nath government in the state open to allegations from the BJP about breaking poll promises.

Incidentally, then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had told people in Assembly poll rallies in the state that he would replace his party chief minister if the loan waiver scheme was not implemented in 10 days. A leader close to Chavan said the latter was a performer in the PMO during the UPA dispensation and also as Maharashtra chief minister between 2010 and 2014, and is an able hand when it came to implementing government schemes, prime among them being the massive Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

But he added that financial constraints might play spoilsport in Chavan's attempt to ensure the party's manifesto in Madhya Pradesh is implemented to the fullest. Even Kamal Nath, after taking over as chief minister in December, 2018, had said the state was staring at empty coffers and had, at the time, attacked the BJP which ruled the state for 15 years.

While MP has written off loans worth Rs 7,000 crore of 21 lakh farmers in the first phase of the waiver scheme as per state government officials, a Congress leader pointed out that most of the loans were of Rs 50,000 and less. The party in its manifesto had promised to waive off loans to the tune of Rs 2 lakh.

According to a government estimate, some 38 lakh more farmers are eligible for loan waiver. MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta on Tuesday claimed his party had fulfilled 365 promises mentioned in the manifesto and exuded confidence the Kamal Nath government will waive off loans of every farmer.

Incidentally, the Congress manifesto in the run-up to the polls in late 2018 had over 900 promises. Gupta blamed the NDA government at the Centre for not giving due assistance to the state.

"Instead of giving Rs 8000 crore central assistance to MP to tide over the damage caused here due to excess rainfall in the 2019 monsoon, the NDA government has allotted only Rs 1000 crore," Gupta claimed. Hitting back, BJP state chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said the Congress had cheated the state's people and claimed not a single promise mentioned in the manifesto had been fulfilled.

"Even after a year in power, the Kamal Nath government has not fulfilled its promise of farm loan waiver. It came to power by virtue of this promise," Vijayvargiya said. He also rubbished allegations that the Narendra Modi government was discriminating against MP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life; Joker composer makes film awards history and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Russian air strikes in Syria kill 12 civilians: monitor

Beirut, Jan 21 AFP Russian air strikes killed 12 civilians on Tuesday in northwestern Syria, as renewed violence tightened the noose around the countrys last major opposition bastion and deepened an already dire humanitarian crisis. Two of ...

CBI books Frost International, its directors in Rs 3,592-cr fraud; searches 13 locations: Officials

The CBI carried out searches at 13 locations on Tuesday including the premises of present and former directors of Mumbai-based Frost International which has been booked by the agency for allegedly cheating a consortium of 14 banks to the tu...

Havells Q3 net up 3 pc at Rs 201 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Tuesday posted 2.81 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 201.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 195.72 crore durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020