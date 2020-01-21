Kejriwal files nomination after waiting for over 6 hours: AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination after waiting for over six hours on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Kejriwal was 45th in the queue to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency from where he had registered a landslide victory in 2015.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Kejriwal has filed his nomination at around 6.30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

