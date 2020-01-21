Union ministers' visit to J-K only to highlight BJP agenda at expense of public exchequer: Cong

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led central government over its ongoing public outreach programme in the Union Territory and alleged that the visit of the ministers is only to highlight the agenda of the party at the expense of the public exchequer. It also alleged that the visit is aimed at diverting the attention of the people from real issues of unemployment, price rise and "worst ever" economic slowdown besides the social and political upheavals being witnessed in the country, affecting the political prospects of the BJP in Delhi and West Bengal.

In the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two UTs in August last year, the Centre launched a major week-long public outreach programme on January 18 to aware people about the benefits of the move and to disseminate information about the implementation of its policies and programmes for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. So far about 24 ministers visited different parts of Jammu. "The visit of ministers' brigade is only to highlight the agenda of the party at the expense of public exchequer by use of entire official machinery, after feedback to the BJP government at the centre that people even in Jammu region are fed up with the neglect, especially the treatment meted out to the erstwhile state depriving it of the identity and rights of the locals," Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

"The BJP should answer why only five ministers, out of 36, are going to Kashmir to attend eight programmes against 51 programmes in the Jammu region to explain the benefits of abrogation of special status under Article 370 and disbanding of the erstwhile state," he said. Sharma said the BJP should also explain the "benefits" of disbanding and downgrading of the erstwhile state with a unique history and culture into UTs.

"It should also give a timeline for the restoration of the statehood with guarantees for land and jobs to local unemployed youth whose number is one of the highest, as around three lakh PG scholars alone were registered a year ago in J and K," he said in a statement.

