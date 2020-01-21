Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAVOS-Trump touts U.S. economy, dismisses climate 'prophets of doom' as Greta looks on

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:22 IST
DAVOS-Trump touts U.S. economy, dismisses climate 'prophets of doom' as Greta looks on
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump touted the success of the U.S. economy in Davos on Tuesday, dismissing "perennial prophets of doom" on climate change to an audience that included Greta Thunberg. With his impeachment trial set to begin in Washington, Trump largely shied away from environmental issues, which are top of the agenda at the gathering in a Swiss ski resort of business leaders for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Trump did not refer directly to teenage Swedish activist Thunberg, who responded to his speech by referring to "empty words and promises" from world leaders. "You say children shouldn't worry ... don't be so pessimistic and then, nothing, silence," star act Thunberg said in her latest high-profile tit-for-tat with the U.S. president.

Trump said the U.S. would join an initiative to plant a trillion trees, but spent several minutes of his speech hailing the economic importance of the oil and gas industries. After days of uncertainty over whether Trump would actually attend the meeting in Davos, especially considering his impeachment trial in the U.S. is underway, the U.S. president landed in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday.

It was the second time Trump has taken the stage at the WEF meeting. Two years ago, he urged companies to invest in America after passing the first tax cuts to encourage business spending. This year, he stuck to the theme. In a wide-ranging address pitched to appeal to the Davos crowd, touting the achievements of his administration despite his unorthodox approach, Trump picked up on some of the themes he voiced in 2018.

He thanked overseas companies for investing in the United States and said the U.S. was on far better economic standing than he had imagined when he took office three years ago. "The time for skepticism is over," Trump said as he invited more foreign money.

"To every business looking for a place to succeed...there is no better place than the U.S.," he added. He told a packed auditorium that trade deals struck this month with China and Mexico represented a model and took his biggest swipe yet at the Federal Reserve, whose policies he says are holding back the U.S. economy.

"The Fed raised rates too quickly and has lowered them too slowly," Trump said of the Federal Reserve, taking aim at the central bank's policy decisions.

A TRILLION TREES

Thunberg, one of many young people speaking at Davos this year, left Trump's address flanked by security and pursued by camera crews and reporters. Trump later told reporters: "I'm a very big believer in the environment. I want the cleanest water and the cleanest air".

However, Nobel economist Joseph Stiglitz criticized the president's swipe at climate activists. "As if what we are seeing with our eyes is not there. It's astounding," Stiglitz said.

In Washington, the impeachment trial begins in earnest in the U.S. Senate after the Republican president was formally charged by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in December with "high crimes and misdemeanors". Trump, who is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, says he is innocent of the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UK government suffers fourth defeat on Brexit legislation in House of Lords

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government suffered a fourth defeat on its Brexit legislation when members of parliaments upper chamber voted on Tuesday to ensure protections for child refugees after Britain leaves the European Union. Johnson...

New Lebanon government agreed, announcement due soon - sources

The agreement has been reached on a new Lebanese government of 20 ministers, including economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.One of the sources said the government, which is needed t...

Govt, automobile industry prepared to roll out BS-VI fuel, complaint vehicles, EPCA told

The government and the automobile industry are fully prepared to roll out BS-VI fuel and complaint vehicles from April 1, officials have told a Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution panel. The Bharat Stage Emission Standards are regulations...

Dog squad helps police to detect huge quantity of poppy straw

A dog squad on Tuesday helped police to recover 300 kilograms of poppy straw from a Punjab-bound vehicle near here, a senior officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police Tejinder Singh said the specially-trained dog squad has been deployed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020