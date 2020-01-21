Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul to hold rallies across country over 'economic problems', 1st in Jaipur on Jan 28

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:38 IST
Rahul to hold rallies across country over 'economic problems', 1st in Jaipur on Jan 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold public rallies and meetings across the country starting with Jaipur on January 28 to highlight the country's "economic problems" including rising unemployment. Congress leaders in New Delhi said Gandhi's address in Jaipur will focus on the youths and students who are facing problems because of lack of jobs and rising unemployment due to the prevailing economic situation in the country.

The public rally comes ahead of the Union budget scheduled to be presented on February 1. Gandhi also intends to address a rally in Madhya Pradesh, where he will focus on issues confronting the farmers, tribals and rural workers. Further, he is likely to address a meeting of small and medium industrialists, traders and professionals at Mumbai, the party leaders said.

They said the schedule of these and other rallies are being worked out. "On January 28, Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit to Jaipur to address a rally. This rally will give a message in the country. The rally will attract attention of the Centre on the burning issues of the country," Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot told reporters in Jaipur.

Pilot, who became the longest-serving Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president on Tuesday after completing six years on the post, also visited the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur to review the preparation for the rally. He alleged the Modi government was not taking any concrete step on the issues of public interest and the economy, but was busy "diverting" public attention by bringing laws which are unnecessary.

"For the first time, protests are happening in different parts of the country against a law passed by the Parliament. State assemblies are passing resolution. And the young people in particular are hurt, suffering, frustrated," he said without mentioning the amended citizenship law. Responding to a question on implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the state government, he said, "The central government has passed a bill based on majority in the Parliament and made it a law. It has become the law of this country. But even after a law is made, everyone has the freedom to express their views on it. Some people are in support and some are against."

He further said, "We believe that the law has been passed in Parliament on the basis of majority, but whether it will meet the legal standards will be decided by the Supreme Court." Pilot said that many state governments have gone to the Supreme Court and any legislative assembly is free to pass a resolution and to vote on it as law can be amended or reconsidered.

He said the Congress party believes that the CAA is against the basic spirit of the Constitution. On a question about a coordination committee formed by the Congress high command for better synergy between the Congress governments in states and the party, he said, "The AICC has taken a thoughtful step so that the organisation and the government work together and if there is any situation of communication gap that is resolved."

He said that it has almost been a year since the Congress government was formed in the state and the entire machinery is working vigorously to fulfill the promises made in the election manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UK government suffers fourth defeat on Brexit legislation in House of Lords

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government suffered a fourth defeat on its Brexit legislation when members of parliaments upper chamber voted on Tuesday to ensure protections for child refugees after Britain leaves the European Union. Johnson...

New Lebanon government agreed, announcement due soon - sources

The agreement has been reached on a new Lebanese government of 20 ministers, including economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.One of the sources said the government, which is needed t...

Govt, automobile industry prepared to roll out BS-VI fuel, complaint vehicles, EPCA told

The government and the automobile industry are fully prepared to roll out BS-VI fuel and complaint vehicles from April 1, officials have told a Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution panel. The Bharat Stage Emission Standards are regulations...

Dog squad helps police to detect huge quantity of poppy straw

A dog squad on Tuesday helped police to recover 300 kilograms of poppy straw from a Punjab-bound vehicle near here, a senior officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police Tejinder Singh said the specially-trained dog squad has been deployed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020