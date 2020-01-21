New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL54 UP-LD SHAH Despite protests, CAA will not be withdrawn: Amit Shah Lucknow: Attacking the opposition for "misleading" people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the law will not be scrapped despite the protests over it.

DEL70 UP-CAA-ADITYANATH Oppn 'giving money' for arson, 'sponsoring' anti-CAA protests: Adityanath Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that the Opposition is "giving money" for arson and "sponsoring" anti-CAA protests to mislead people. DEL85 CITIZENSHIP-UP-ACTIVISTS UP activists allege Yogi govt wants to curtail dissent by wrongful prosecutions, false charges New Delhi: The Adityanath government wants to curtail the voices of dissent through wrongful prosecutions and false charges, activist Mohd Shoaib, who was arrested after violence during an anti-CAA protest in Lucknow and came out on bail after a month, alleged on Tuesday.

DES36 UP-BJP-LD REFUGEES Seated in front row, Hindu migrants hail CAA at BJP's Lucknow rally Lucknow: A group of migrants from East Pakistan—now Bangladesh – sat in the front row, carrying placards, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally here in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. DES51 UP-CAA-CONG Is sec 144 not for Amit Shah? Cong questions Home Minister's Lucknow rally Lucknow: Accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "speaking the language of a dictator", the Uttar Pradesh Congress on Tuesday objected to his rally held here and sought to know why prohibitions under section 144 of the CrPC were not valid for him.

DES53 UP-CAA-LD-MUNNAWAR Amit Shah rally violated prohibitory orders, poet Munnawar argues Lucknow: Urdu poet Munnawar Rana on Tuesday argued that a rally addressed here by Union Home Minister Amit Shah violated prohibitory orders, just as his daughters are accused of doing. DEL78 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Army jawan, SPO killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama district (Eds: Updating) Srinagar: An Army jawan and a special police officer (SPO) were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

DES20 JK-MINISTERS-RIJIJU Bright future awaits J-K after abrogation of Article 370: Rijiju Jammu: Stating that Article 370 was the "biggest obstacle" in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the future of the Union Territory is bright and its youth can now have a dream to "touch the sky". DEL84 CONG-PB-COORDINATION Cong sets up 11-member coordination committee in Punjab, Asha Kumari its chairperson New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday set up an 11-member committee for ensuring better coordination between the party and the government in Punjab, with AICC in-charge for Punjab Asha Kumari as its chairperson.

DES48 PB-SAD-LD AMARINDER Punjab CM dares Akalis to quit NDA alliance; SAD hits back Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dared the SAD to quit the NDA at the Centre, a day after the party decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls on being told by the BJP to change its stance over the amended Citizenship Act. DES35 PB-SAD-BJP Every party worker dreams of having BJP government in Punjab: Former minister Kalia Chandigarh: Senior BJP leader and former minister Manoranjan Kalia on Tuesday said every party worker has a dream of having a BJP government in Punjab, while another party leader Madan Mohan Mittal pitched for contesting 50 per cent seats in the 2022 assembly polls.

DES11 PB-SAD-DHINDSA-POLL Akali Dal using CAA as excuse to not fight Delhi polls: Rebel leader Dhindsa Chandigarh: Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said on Tuesday the party's decision to not contest the Delhi assembly election over the amended citizenship law was an "excuse", claiming that it knew of not winning any seat. LGD15 CH-HC-LD DGP DGP appointment: Punjab and Haryana High Court stays CAT order Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted stay on the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that had set aside the appointment of senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as the state police chief.

LGD18 RJ-COURT-RAPE-DEATH Man awarded death penalty for raping, killing own mentally unsound daughter Kota: A special court here awarded death penalty to a 45-year-old man for repeatedly raping and impregnating his 17-year-old mentally unsound daughter before killing her. DES30 UKD-CONG-CLIP Audio clip of Uttarakhand Cong leader threatening Brahmins goes viral Dehradun: An audio clip in which a Congress leader in Uttarakhand purportedly talks of teaching Brahmins a lesson for voting in favour of the BJP has surfaced on social media, drawing sharp criticism from the saffron party..

