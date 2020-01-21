Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Labour leadership contender drops out

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:40 IST
UK Labour leadership contender drops out

London, Jan 21 (AFP) One of the five candidates running to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Britain's main opposition Labour leader dropped out of the race on Tuesday. Jess Phillips, an outspoken MP with a significant media profile, had pitched herself as a big personality who could stand up to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She has also been a strong critic of veteran socialist Corbyn, who led Labour to its worst defeat in decades in last month's general election. But in a video statement to supporters on Tuesday, she acknowledged she would not be able to bring the party together.

"The Labour party will need to select a candidate that can unite all parts of our movement -- the (trade) union movement, the members and elected representatives," she said. "I have to be honest that at this time, that person isn't me. In order to win the country, we are going to have to find a candidate in this race who can do that and take that message out to the country of hope and change for things to be better."

Keir Starmer, the party's Brexit spokesman and a former chief state prosecutor, is the most popular candidate among MPs and has secured the backing of some key trade unions. His main rival is Labour's business spokeswoman, Rebecca Long-Bailey, a close ally of Corbyn's who has promised to continue his socialist agenda.

Two other women are in the running but are considered to have only an outside chance: Labour foreign affairs spokeswoman Emily Thornberry, and backbench MP Lisa Nandy. Labour party members will make the final decision, with the result declared on April 4.

Johnson won a large majority of MPs in last month's general election, allowing him to deliver his promise to take Britain out of the European Union on January 31. The next election is not due for almost five years. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Seers at VHP programme back CAA

A day after the Vishva Hindu Parishad said it will go village to village to remove confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act, seers at its Virat Sant Sammelan backed the legislation. Amarkantak mahamandleshwar Hariharanand Sarswati said ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets dragged lower by Chinese virus anxiety

Risk assets took a hit across the globe on Tuesday while the Japanese yen and some developed country bond prices gained as financial markets reacted to mounting concern about a new strain of the flu-like virus in China.Authorities in China ...

Disappeared Venezuelan legislator being held in state detention -lawyer

Venezuelan opposition legislator Gilber Caro, whose whereabouts had been unknown since December, is being held in state custody and is in good condition, his lawyer said on Tuesday.A special police unit took Caro into custody on Dec. 20 in ...

Meghalaya govt pushing entrepreneurship, says CM at startup

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday that his government is pushing entrepreneurship by recognising, motivating and creating strategies to support youths of the state. Speaking at the Meghalaya Entrepreneurship and Star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020