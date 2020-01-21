UK Labour leadership contender drops out

London, Jan 21 (AFP) One of the five candidates running to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Britain's main opposition Labour leader dropped out of the race on Tuesday. Jess Phillips, an outspoken MP with a significant media profile, had pitched herself as a big personality who could stand up to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She has also been a strong critic of veteran socialist Corbyn, who led Labour to its worst defeat in decades in last month's general election. But in a video statement to supporters on Tuesday, she acknowledged she would not be able to bring the party together.

"The Labour party will need to select a candidate that can unite all parts of our movement -- the (trade) union movement, the members and elected representatives," she said. "I have to be honest that at this time, that person isn't me. In order to win the country, we are going to have to find a candidate in this race who can do that and take that message out to the country of hope and change for things to be better."

Keir Starmer, the party's Brexit spokesman and a former chief state prosecutor, is the most popular candidate among MPs and has secured the backing of some key trade unions. His main rival is Labour's business spokeswoman, Rebecca Long-Bailey, a close ally of Corbyn's who has promised to continue his socialist agenda.

Two other women are in the running but are considered to have only an outside chance: Labour foreign affairs spokeswoman Emily Thornberry, and backbench MP Lisa Nandy. Labour party members will make the final decision, with the result declared on April 4.

Johnson won a large majority of MPs in last month's general election, allowing him to deliver his promise to take Britain out of the European Union on January 31. The next election is not due for almost five years. (AFP) SCY

